To be precise, we are talking about a peak of 106,447 concurrent users at 8:00 PM Italian time yesterday, August 29. Clearly, the numbers are destined to increase over the weekend, the period of greatest influx of players, and if and when Valve decides to make the Deadlock beta completely public.

There Deadlock beta is continuing to churn out some truly impressive turnout numbers, especially considering that access is limited. In particular, last night Valve’s new multiplayer shooter exceeded the 100,000 concurrent player threshold .

Impressive numbers for a closed beta

In fact, at the moment access to Deadlock is “limited to friend invites via play testers” or directly from Valve. Given the high turnout, it seems that getting an invite to the beta is not at all difficult, but clearly the numbers would be much higher if access were free to everyone without limitations.

Deadlock Numbers on Steam

If you’ve never heard of it before, Deadlock is a new multiplayer shooter made by Valve which mixes hero shooter and MOBA mechanics, with players facing off in teams of six impersonating various heroes with unique abilities. During matches, you can upgrade your character’s abilities using experience points earned by eliminating other players and the mobs that populate the game maps. If we’ve piqued your curiosity, we suggest you read our review of Deadlock.