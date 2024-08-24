Valve he revealed Deadlockhis new video game that combines elements Hero Shooter with others related to the genre MOBAThe announcement of the aforementioned title came without much publicity following a long series of leaks and rumors.

Deadlock’s existence has been known for a long time now. from May 2024when the company launched its invite-only alpha through Steam. Anyone who got a chance to participate in the test was greeted by a screen asking them to do not share any information related to the title. But since Valve sent out an unlimited number of invites, it didn’t take long for the general public to find out about Deadlock.

Valve has finally decided to make the title official by creating a Dedicated Steam page Friday, August 23. The page in question is lacking in detailslimiting itself to describing Deadlock like a multiplayer video game currently in early development.

The page also doesn’t mention many details regarding PC system requirements, other than specifying that the game can only run on 64-bit CPUs and operating systems. According to previous user reports, Deadlock It will be available on both Windows systems and Steam Deck..

While the Steam page lacks any game screenshots, There is a short 22 second cliprendered with the Source 2 graphics engine, which shows a glimpse of what is currently the game’s only map. Some mobs can be seen in the background running across a street towards the end of the video, while a character smoking a cigarette leaning against the wall of a shop is visible in the foreground.

Deadlock has so far achieved a peak of over 44,000 concurrent players August 18thfive days before its official announcement. The game’s reveal came in parallel with Valve lifting its content sharing restrictions, allowing playtesters to Freely upload videos and screenshots of the title to social media. The company has not yet made any official statements about the game’s business model, but given the genre it cannot be ruled out that Deadlock could be a free-to-play.