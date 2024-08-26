Deadlock continues to be the most successful non-existent game ever so much so that now has officially entered the Steam most played charts . It did so after peaking at nearly 90,000 players in the past few hours (89,203 according to SteamChartz). It currently sits in thirteenth place with a peak of 73,354 players, just above Path of Exile, but below Baldur’s Gate 3.

Game numbers that exist, indeed

This is a really excellent result, if we consider that the game is non-existent in terms of communication. Practically it’s all word of mouthwhich multiplied in intensity after Valve was forced to officially announce the game, without revealing details and showing very little. In fact, it was on everyone’s lips by now, so it couldn’t avoid it, thus allowing various content creators to bring it live or make videos about it.

Deadlock’s Most Played Steam Ranking

So we’re talking about indirect marketing, which however is having a disruptive effect. Consider that accessing the game is not very easy, as we had to explain in another news. To do so, you need to get a random invitation from Valve, or be invited by someone already with Deadlock in the library.

If you want to know more about the game, which can be defined as a Moba FPS, read our dedicated special. If you get access to the game, consider that it is still in development and that, therefore, you could encounter more than a few issues with balance, bugs and stability. For the rest, it’s quite an effect to see a game that doesn’t exist do better than many games that do exist and that have also had a successful marketing campaign.