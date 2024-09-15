To make the situation better and ensure that the fans’ experience is positive, Valve has introduced some changes .

Deadlock – Valve’s new invite-only multiplayer game in beta – is a success. In other words, there are always a lot of active players and new users are gradually arriving. This is a good thing, in general, but it’s also a bad thing because the more people join the game, the more players there are. they behave incorrectly .

Deadlock’s New Features to Improve Your Match

The first major update for Deadlock is the low priority queuewhich will put players in a secondary queue with a lower chance of being matched. Players can be punished by being placed in a low-priority queue for abandoning matches or for bad behavior during matches in the shooter. What to do to get back in Valve’s good graces? Fans will have to complete a certain number of matches without doing anything bad (like leaving early) to return to normal matchmaking.

Players can also be punished with the loss of access to some game featuressuch as matchmaking, voice and text chat, pausing, and even reporting other players for abuse.

In short, Valve is looking push players to behave well and to corner those who do their own thing. It’s not a definitive solution, obviously, but it’s a step forward in the right direction.

