As of August 29, Deadlock ranked 28th in terms of wishlist additions, beating titles such as Borderlands 4, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, and Arc Raiders.

Less than a week after its official announcement, Deadlock is already recording impressive numbers on Steam . The game is rapidly rising in the list of the most desired titles among the platform’s users . Not bad for what is still a ghost game, meaning you can only access it by invitation.

A great success

According to VG Insights, Valve’s multiplayer shooter It’s already in 863,000 wishlists since its Steam page launched on August 23.

Let’s see the first ones below 10 Most Wished For Games On Steama ranking to which Deadlock will probably soon be added (especially after the release of some of these titles… no Silksong, not you):

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Monster Hunter Wilds

Frostpunk 2

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Marvel Rivals

Delta Force

ARK 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Deadlock is a third-person PvP game that combines MOBA and hero shooter. It is currently in closed alpha, with players already in the game able to invite their friends to join in. Despite the cumbersome nature of access, Deadlock has surpassed 100,000 concurrent players (its peak was 127,256), outperforming many other officially available games.