In fact, only one character in Deadlock has a 93% usage rate among players of the trial version and a win rate of about 59%, the highest in the game. We suspect that this hero will undergo some changes, since the authors certainly do not want the public to focus on a single PC.

Deadlock It is an online multiplayer game and by its very nature it will always bring with it a problem: there will always be some characters that are better than others and strategies that are more effective than others. Already now, in the invitation-only beta played by hundreds of thousands of people, it is clear which direction the meta goes .

Deadlock Data

This information comes from a new site called Tracklockwhich as you might guess tracks a variety of information about Valve’s game. You can see things like a character’s pick percentage, the total win percentage of games played, and the total wins and games played so far. You can also change the date range of the statistics extracted by Deadlock for a more detailed analysis of the character.

Seven of Deadlock

Number one in every way is Seven. The character has a 58.93% win rate, a 93.23% selection rate, a number of appearances equal to 796,781 and a number of victories equal to 469,580. This last figure is the most significant, since we are talking about over 50,000 more victories than the second position, namely Haze, which has excellent numbers not too far from those of Seven, while remaining second or third in the various categories.

Warden He is the second character in terms of win percentage, but his number of uses is just over half that of Seven and Haze. Seven has a big advantage: he is easy to use and has area effects that allow him to hit multiple enemies in one move.

We also remember that a recent update changed the map and added a new game mechanic.