The deadlock at the border between India and China is also having an impact on the Games. Indian table tennis development coach Yin Wei of China has returned home ‘on leave’ with his wife. It has been reported that apart from his growing age and increasing number of Kovid-19 cases in India, the anti-China sentiment in the country in the wake of the border deadlock in Ladakh has also influenced his decision to a great extent.

The coach and wife left for China at the end of last month in a special flight organized by the Chinese Embassy. Beijing is trying to get citizens willing to return home. According to our associate newspaper Times of India, the coach has not given any date to return to India, which means that he will not be available for the proposed National Camp of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) in Bengaluru next month.

During the lockdown, Wei and his wife stayed at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ‘TT National Academy’ in Kolkata. According to sources, the coaches were planning to return to their country for some time after the Kovid-19 cases in Kolkata and elsewhere in India increased. However, rising border tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and anti-Chinese sentiment in the country forced him to return immediately.



Sources said the coaches cannot return until the tense diplomatic situation eased and flight services between the two countries resume. It is learned that the coach’s contract was extended by SAI for one year in July.

Coach Wei was being paid a monthly salary of $ 3500 (about 2.5 lakh rupees). A senior federation official said that the situation between the two countries was not bad when their contract was extended. The official said that whatever the Sangh decides on the coach, the federation will accept it.

The officer said, ‘We cannot do much under such circumstances. There is a lot of anti-China sentiment and things are not the same now. As a federation that believes in Country First, the government will follow whatever we suggest. He has gone back on holiday to China, let’s see what happens next. ‘