Delay in delivering the document to the Tax Authorities causes a fine; statement informs taxes withheld in payments to third parties

The delivery period of dirf (Declaration of Income Tax Withheld at Source) to the Federal Revenue ends on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023). The document serves to inform the amounts of taxes that were withheld with payments to third parties. The objective is to avoid tax evasion.

Paying attention to the submission deadline is important. If there is delay, fines may be imposed on the citizen. Here are the possible penalties:

2% on the amount of taxes and contributions for each month of delay;

BRL 20.00 for each group of 10 incorrect or omitted information.

Dirf informs how much the source collected in IR (Income Tax) on the payment of each of its contractors. Companies are also included as entities that can receive money.

Citizens and companies that pay amounts (such as a salary, for example) to other people must send the Dirf. Also who withholds the portion corresponding to income tax.

Here is the information that must be in the Dirf, as informed by the federal government website:

income paid to individuals domiciled in the country;

income tax and contributions withheld at source from income paid or credited to its beneficiaries;

payment, credit, delivery, employment or remittance to residents or domiciled abroad;

payments to health care plan – corporate collective.

The term of the declared data is equivalent to the calendar year prior to the shipment. For example, the values ​​reported in 2023 refer to 2022.

HOW TO DECLARE?

It is necessary to download the program from Dirf, available in this link. Once installed, you must fill in the necessary data.

Then just do the download of the document and send it to the Tax Authorities through the Receita Net website (access here).

The monitoring of the sending process takes place through 2 channels: