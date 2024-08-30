Measure is aimed at those who have misused the tax benefit; period for joining runs until November 18

The deadline for companies that have improperly used the tax benefit related to Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector) self-regulation begins this Friday (Aug 30, 2024). The period for adhesion runs until November 18.

The procedure applies to debts whose assessment period ran from March 2022 to May 2024. It refers to the following taxes:

PIS (Social Integration Program)/Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program);

Cofins (Contribution to the Financing of Social Security);

CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit); and

IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax).

To join, companies must formalize the membership application by opening a digital process at e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

The following debts may be included in self-regulation:

that have not been established by May 23, 2024, including those in relation to which inspection proceedings have already been initiated; and

constituted in the period from May 23, 2024 to November 18, 2024.

Payment of debts included in self-regulation may be made under the following conditions:

at least 50% of the consolidated debt as a down payment; and

of the remaining amount in up to 48 successive monthly installments.

For the down payment, the use of the amount of tax loss and negative CSLL calculation basis converted into credit is permitted, limited to 50% of the value of the consolidated debt.

To use the program’s benefits, companies must have registered by August 2. Those who did not register or had their registration denied have until November 18 to regularize their situation.

ABOUT PERSE

The Perseus fhi instituted through the law 14.148 of 2021seeking to ensure emergency and temporary measures for the events sector during the covid pandemic. Companies in the sector were at a standstill during the health crisis due to of long periods in which gatherings were prohibited. Assistance to companies comes through debt renegotiation, compensation and tax exemptions.

According to Abrape (Brazilian Association of Event Promoters), around 10,000 companies closed their doors during the pandemic. This number corresponds to 1/3 of the total (30,000). More than 450 thousand people were laid off due to the suspension of activities during the period.

Companies lost revenue of around R$90 billion. However, according to the sector, Perse mitigated the impact.