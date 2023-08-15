Minister also says there is care with interest-free payment in installments so as not to affect purchases in trade

the minister of Farm, Fernando Haddadstated that the “solution” for revolving credit card interest, it must be ready within 90 days. The statement was given on Monday (14.Aug.2023), during an interview with journalists.

Haddad also said to do with “Careful” the possibility of interest-free installments, since the modality “corresponds to 70% of purchases made in commerce”.

Read more about the end of the revolving credit card:

“We have to be very careful not to affect purchases in trade and not create another problem to solve the 1st one. So our focus is the rotary. The rotary cannot continue as it is and I have a commitment from the banks that this negotiating table has a deadline”he declared.

The head of the Treasury said that the agenda will be taken to the Chamber of Deputies, which “is leaning” on the subject, but which aims to ensure the deadline for deliberation on which measure will be taken. The monthly credit card interest rate is at 15%, reaching 437.3% per year until June 2023.

“I’m not going to anticipate the solution because, if not, the working group will be extinguished. But the central bank is part of this group and we are in permanent interaction. Here at the Farm, the leadership of the topic is with the Secretariat for Economic Reforms. But February and the IDV are also tuned in to seek an equation for the problem”he said.

Watch (11min6s):