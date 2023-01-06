Brazilians who did not go to the polls in the second round of the elections, on October 30 of last year, have until Monday (9) to justify the fact of not having voted and to regularize the situation with the Electoral Justice.

The justification can be made through the e-Titulo application; through the Justifica System, on the portals of the Electoral Justice; or by completing the voter justification form.

Voting is mandatory for anyone between 18 and 70 years of age and each turn is counted as an independent election by the Electoral Justice. For the person to be in a regularized situation, it is necessary to have voted in all elections or to have justified absences.

Brazilians with irregular status are prevented from issuing the electoral discharge certificate and what can also happen with the issuance of identity documents or passport.