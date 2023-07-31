All legal entities taxed on actual profit, arbitrated profit or presumed profit must send the document

The deadline for sending the Tax Accounting Deed, referring to the calendar year 2022 ends this Monday (31.Jul.2023). Delivery of the document is mandatory for legal entities taxed on actual profit, arbitrated profit or presumed profit.

The following are exempt from document delivery:

legal entities opting for the Unified Special Regime for the Collection of Taxes and Contributions, due by micro and small companies (Simples Nacional);

public bodies, autarchies and public foundations;

inactive legal entities that have not carried out any asset, operational or financial activity in 2022.

In the Fiscal Accounting Deed, there is information about the fiscal and financial activities of the organizations. The document replaces the Corporate Income Tax Return.

The document gathers data, for example, on imports, exports and transactions with related parties, in addition to information from the Digital Accounting Bookkeeping, which calculates the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) and the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) on a monthly basis. ).

According to Federal Accounting Councilthe most common errors made when delivering this document are failures in data import, absence of mandatory information, divergence of information in different places on the declaration, inattention to changes made to current legislation and non-compliance of the data provided with what is present in other ancillary obligations.

The body says that errors or lack of information in completing the Tax Accounting Deed causes fines. Penalties are also applied in case of late delivery of the document.

For legal entities with a taxable income tax regime, the fine can be up to 10% of net income before IRPJ and CSLL. For those who are part of the arbitrated profit and presumed profit, the financial penalty is up to 1% of the gross revenue obtained in the calendar year to which the statement refers.