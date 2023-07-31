Justice determined that companies cannot deduct tax incentives for the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services

Entrepreneurs have until this Monday (July 31, 2023) to regularize ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) information incorrectly declared in the IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) ).

A decision of STJ (Superior Court of Justice) determined that companies cannot deduct tax incentives granted through ICMS from the calculation basis of the declarations. It may have happened that some citizen made the cut wrongly due to lack of knowledge.

Information about the declaration can be checked in the ECF (Fiscal Accounting Bookkeeping) of each entrepreneur.

A IRS he said have found “various situations” in which the declarations are different from those stipulated by the Law 12,973 of 2014which regulates accountability.

In May, the Tax identified around 5,000 tax payers with evidence of undue reduction of IRPJ and CSLL amounts, due to probable exemptions from ICMS tax benefits.