Obtaining Austrian citizenship as a foreigner is difficult. It is all the more bitter when it just fails due to carelessness.

Vienna – If you want to get Austrian citizenship, you have to overcome a few hurdles and have a lot of patience. The Migrant Integration Policy Index, a country rating in matters of integration policy, lists Austria almost at the end of the 50 countries compared. This means that only a few countries are stricter when it comes to naturalization. A man was almost there – and failed because of a missed deadline.

Austria: Denied citizenship due to just missed deadline

The case from Vienna, about which, among other things, the Austrian magazine cosmo reported can be dismissed as official madness. Or as exaggerated correctness. Ultimately, however, it was carelessness that deprived a foreign citizen of the coveted passport. In 2019 he applied for Austrian citizenship. The city of Vienna and the administrative court initially rejected this.

The man was not satisfied with this and applied for an appeal at the Administrative Court through a lawyer. But the application was not accepted because it was received too late. At exactly 148 minutes. Bitter – lawyers constantly deal with deadlines in their daily work. He then pulled out all the stops to ensure that the revision would still be allowed.

No citizenship due to attorney’s negligence

He had assumed that the opening hours at the court were as usual until 3 p.m. It was “absolutely unknown” to him that the court closed at 1 p.m. on that day in 2020, the newspaper wrote The standard. This was an “unforeseen event,” argued the lawyer.

The Administrative Court did not see it that way. The exact opening hours were published both on the official board and on the Internet. In addition, “a stricter standard” applies to lawyers. In this case, the victim is the client, who must now continue to wait for his Austrian citizenship. In Germany, naturalization may soon be made easier for foreigners. (mt)