Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Youth Institute (Imjuv) and the Municipal Commission announced an extension of the registration period for the 2024 MAASS Municipal Youth Award. The new deadline for submitting proposals is August 23, 2024, in order to allow for greater participation of people in the call.

The main objective of the MAASS Municipal Youth Award is to recognize youth who stand out in their academic, productive, artistic and sports activities, and who serve as a model of motivation and change for their peers.

“This award is granted in two categories: one for young people aged 12 to 18 and another for those aged 19 to 29. Each winner will receive special recognition and a cash prize of 10 thousand pesos,” said the Imjuv.

The extension of the registration period is a response to the positive response obtained so far and seeks to allow the participation of a greater number of candidates.

The members of the Building Commission and the Imjuv believe that by giving more time they will be able to receive more proposals and ensure a broader representation of people committed to their community.

To participate in the MAASS Award, interested parties must submit a file that includes the following documents: full name, address, telephone number and evidence that demonstrates the achievements obtained, not only during the year 2023, but also in previous years. In addition, they must include a biography detailing their achievements and specify their age and the category in which they wish to participate, said the Imjuv.

He pointed out that registrations can be sent digitally to the email address [email protected] or be physically delivered to the Jmjuv offices, located at 1428 Costa Rica Street, and open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The review of the proposals received will begin after August 23, and the award ceremony will take place on August 30.

This process seeks to value and reward the effort and dedication of people who, through their activities and commitments, contribute positively to their environment and demonstrate a high level of perseverance.

“The call for the MAASS Municipal Youth Award is an opportunity for young people to showcase their achievements and be recognized for their contributions to the community,” said the City Commission; it also invited all interested parties to participate and take advantage of this extension of the deadline to send their proposals.

