Declaration of Transactions Settled in Cash serves to record transactions carried out in “cash”

The deadline for sending the DME (Declaration of Operations Settled in Cash) for the month of September ends this Tuesday (Oct 31, 2023).

The document serves to IRS monitor payments of any nature made by companies using cash. I.e, “hard cash”.

Individuals or legal entities who have received more than R$30,000 are required to complete and send the declaration. The document also covers financial transactions carried out using a foreign exchange rate in Brazil whose conversion is equivalent to the limit value.

Financial institutions regulated by central bank do not need to send the document.

The DME is completed through the e-CAC portal of the Federal Revenue Service. Read the tutorial below:

access the platform;

select “DME presentation”;

provide necessary information (CPF, CNPJ, declared value, etc.);

sign the document and finish.

According to the normative which governs the DME, anyone who delays delivery of the document is subject to a fine. It varies as follows:

R$500 if it is a start-up company that is in Simples Nacional;

R$ 1,500 monthly if it is a legal entity that does not fit into the topic above;

R$ 100 if you are an individual.

Anyone who fails to deliver or delivers with inconsistent information is subject to the following penalties:

legal person: 3% of the omitted value;

physical person: 1.5% of the omitted value.

The process can be followed through the portal itself. Data can be corrected after submission, but the process cannot be canceled.

The federal government prepared a manual with instructions. Here’s the complete (PDF – 404 kB).