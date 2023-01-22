Nfter the accounts of the Russian state broadcaster RT in France were frozen, it announced its closure on Saturday. After “five years of harassment”, the authorities have achieved their goal – RT France will be closed, the channel’s director, Xenia Fedorova, said on Twitter. With the accounts frozen, 123 employees could potentially lose their pay in January and lose their jobs.

Russia threatens retaliation

Moscow had previously announced retaliation for the move, which RT France unions reported back on Friday. “The suspension of RT France accounts will lead to retaliation against French media in Russia,” Russian diplomatic sources said, according to the Ria Novosti and TASS news agencies. Accordingly, Moscow accused Paris of “terrorizing Russian journalists”.

France’s Economy Ministry told AFP that the assets were frozen in application of recent EU sanctions and not at the initiative of the French state.

Shortly after Russian troops attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU imposed a broadcast ban on Russian media. RT France had appealed against the distribution ban before the EU court in Luxembourg, which, however, declared the measure to be legal in July. France was the only EU Member State that had a registered RT subsidiary that continued to produce and distribute programmes.

In contrast to the sanctions imposed shortly after the start of Russia’s war of aggression, the new measures adopted in December 2022 would entail an “asset freeze” of sanctioned institutions, a representative of France’s economy ministry said. The entities affected include ANO TV Nowosti, the parent company of RT France.

In Germany, RT’s German program had already been completely banned by the Commission for Approval and Supervision (ZAK) at the beginning of February 2022. The European satellite operator Eutelsat had also stopped broadcasting RT Germany. The RT DE channel only started in Germany on December 16, 2021.