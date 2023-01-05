The deadline for renewing the CNH (National Driver’s License) is once again 30 days. This rule had been changed to an 8-month limit as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to Brazilian Traffic Codethe driver can drive for up to 30 days with an expired CNH.

Lawyer Anderson Gomes, president of the Transit and Transport Law Commission of OAB-DF (Order of Lawyers of Brazil, Sectional of the Federal District) says that, after this period, the driver can be fined.

The fine for this infraction is BRL 293.17, in addition to the loss of 7 points in the license.

It is not necessary to wait for the CNH to expire to renew. The request for a new document can be made 30 days before it expires. The process is quite simple, says Anderson Gomes.

Since 2022, CNH has been valid for 10 years for drivers under 50 years old. For drivers between 50 and 69 years old, the validity is 5 years. Those aged over 70 must renew their license every 3 years.

In the case of qualifications expired until December 2022, the extended period of 8 months for renewal is still valid.

