Program offers more than 406 thousand scholarships in 15.4 thousand higher education courses; results will be released on February 6th

The registration date to participate in the selection process for the 1st semester of 2024 of the Prouni (University for All Program) will be extended by 1 day. The new deadline is 11:59 pm (Brasília time) on Friday (2.Feb.2024) bySingle Portal for Access to Higher Education.

406,428 scholarships are offered, 308,977 full (100%) and 97,451 partial (50%), distributed across 15,482 courses from 1,028 participating institutions.

To register for free, the participant must register with the federal government's single login and create an account on the platform Gov.br. The results will be released on February 6th (1st call) and February 27th (2nd call).

To participate in Prouni, you must have taken at least one of the last two editions of Enem (National High School Exam) and have achieved at least 450 points on average in the grades of the 5 exam tests.

The student also cannot have scored a zero on the Enem writing test, nor have he participated in the exam as a trainer.

With information from Brazil Agency.