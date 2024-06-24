According to Secom, 444 municipalities have current federal recognition and can request R$5,100 for each family

The deadline for Rio Grande do Sul city halls to register families living in areas affected by the floods, who will receive Reconstruction Aid, ends on Tuesday (June 25, 2024). It is valid for cities with a state of calamity or emergency decree.

According to Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), 444 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul have current federal recognition and can request R$5,100 for each family. As of Saturday (June 22), 182 cities had not yet requested the benefit.

“City councils must register family data on the Reconstruction Aid page. After analyzing the system, the family responsible needs to confirm the information on the same website. Afterwards, Caixa Econômica Federal makes the deposit into the account.”said Secom.

NUMBERS

Government data indicate that 256,700 families from 115 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul have already been approved to receive the benefit, with 208,000 forwarding confirmation of the data. Among those who confirmed the information, 202 thousand already have R$5,100 in their account, which totals just over R$1 billion.

The federal government expects to serve 375 thousand families in Rio Grande do Sul, representing R$1.9 billion in benefits. The amount allocated to Reconstruction Aid, initially, was R$1.23 billion for 240 thousand families.

On Wednesday (June 19), however, the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development announced extraordinary credit of R$689.6 million.

UNDERSTAND

Reconstruction Aid was created by the MP (provisional measure) 1,219 of 2024. Through the benefit, displaced or homeless families in Rio Grande do Sul can receive R$5,100 in a single installment to help recover property lost in the floods.

“There is no defined criteria for the use of the resource: the value can be applied wherever the victims consider it best”stated Secom.

With information from Brazil Agency.