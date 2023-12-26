Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 14:01

São Paulo, 26 – Medium and large rural producers who want to be entitled to the benefits of joining the Environmental Regularization Program (PRA) must register with the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR) by December 31st. The law that establishes this deadline, number 14,595, is June 5, 2023.

In this case, medium and large rural producers are those who have properties above 4 fiscal modules – and the size of the fiscal module varies depending on the region of the country.

For small owners, with rural properties below 4 fiscal modules, the deadline for registering in the CAR is December 31, 2025.

The São Paulo State Department of Agriculture informs, in a note, that rural owners who registered their properties between June 2013 and December 31, 2023 will have the right to join the PRA.

Joining the PRA brings several benefits to rural producers, in case they need to restore deforested areas, such as the obligation to restore smaller areas than if they had not joined the PRA.

In order for rural producers to join the PRA, the governments of the various units of the country's Federation must analyze the completed CAR and validate it, with the next step, if necessary, being adherence to the PRA.