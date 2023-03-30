Recently, Nintendo shut down the eShop for the platforms Wii U and 3DS, which means that digital games can no longer be purchased. However, the company has announced that it has extended the term to redeem codes in the store until April 3 at 10:30 pm Mexico time.

The decision to extend the deadline is due to technical problems that arose during the last hours of the eShopwhich caused a saturation on the platform and prevented some users from redeeming their codes.

The official Nintendo account in Japan made the announcement, apologizing for the inconvenience.

It is important to note that the extension of the deadline only applies to pending codes. The eShop will no longer allow digital purchases or the addition of a Nintendo Account balance for both consoles.

It should be noted that even though the eShop has closed, users can still enjoy the titles they purchased and online services, such as multiplayer and scheduled updates.

Some Wii U and 3DS games may be forgotten, but it remains to be seen if Nintendo has any plans to port these games or add them to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog.

The decision to extend the deadline for redeeming codes on the Wii U and 3DS eShop shows Nintendo’s willingness to listen to its users and fix technical issues.

While digital purchases will no longer be possible, users will be able to redeem pending codes until April 3, giving them access to titles they haven’t tried yet.

The Nintendo eShop has been an integral part of the gaming experience for many gamers since its launch in 2011 for the Nintendo 3DS handheld system.

Since then, the virtual store has expanded to other consoles, such as Wii U and Nintendo Switch, allowing users to download digital games, applications and other additional content, as well as add credit to their Nintendo accounts.

The eShop has been a popular platform for independent game developers to submit their titles, allowing many creative and innovative games to reach Nintendo gamers.

In addition, the eShop has provided opportunities for Japanese game developers to reach broader audiences outside of Japan, which has contributed to the popularity of many iconic Nintendo franchises around the world.

In addition to games, the eShop has also been a platform for users to download apps and other additional content.

Wii U and 3DS users, for example, have been able to download apps like Netflix, YouTube and Hulu on the eShop, allowing them to access entertainment content on their consoles.