The deadline for re-registering weapons from CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors) from the Sigma (Military Weapons Management System), Army system, to Sinarm (National Weapons System), from the PF (Federal Police), ends this Wednesday (May 3, 2023).

According to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, 911,296 weapons were registered at Sinarm up to 3rd (May 2). The number is equivalent to 97.6% of that registered in Sigma (933,233).

The initial re-registration deadline was April 3, but was extended to May 3 at the end of March. At the time, Dino said that 81% of guns in Brazil had already been re-registered.

“We have a very positive progress and, therefore, there will be no extension. At the end of the term, the PF will apply the law, weapons will become illegal”said Dino on the 3rd (May 2) after rejecting a new deadline extension.

In April, the minister stated that a new decree on firearms in the country should be finalized in May. The text must be delivered by the Ministry of Justice for analysis by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first half of this month.

According to Dino, the new norm will resume activities that are suspended, such as the opening of shooting clubs.

If registration is not carried out by this 4th, gun owners will be infringing the law 10,826of the Disarmament Statute, and will be prosecuted.