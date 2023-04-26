The Secretary of Welfare of the Government of Mexico, Ariadna Montiel, informed that the exchange of cards of the “Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults” will be extended from May 8 to 31 so that they belong to the Wellness Bank.

“On Sunday we close the period, but, the Head of Government, (Claudia Sheinbaum) has asked us to extend the deadline, since as you have seen, we still have a deadline, a significant number of people who have not attended their card. We will continue to attend from here to Sunday, there we will close to make a cash cut and we will reopen the modules from May 8 to May 31, “he said.

According to the dependency, currently, there is an advance of the 68.1% in CDMX banking597 thousand 984 cards have been delivered, out of a total of 906 thousand 291 cards for older adults.

Notably, after May 31, there will be no other deadline for changing cards from other private banks to be from Banco del Bienestar, according to Ariadna Montiel.

He added that they will carry out sweeps throughout the capital so that no elderly person is missing from their health card. Wellness Bankand clarified that people who already have their new plastic will have their first payment until July, meanwhile they will continue to have it in the old one.

“We do this so that it is a complete process for the City and we do not have confusion, the deposit for the month of May will still arrive on the card that they usually have, basically from Banorte and Banco Azteca, already in the month of July it will be exclusively in the Banco del Bienestar”, highlighted the official of the Government of Mexico.

In the CDMX there are 64 Well-being Modules that provide attention from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to deliver the Banco del Bienestar card, where the bimonthly financial support will be deposited to the beneficiaries who Currently they receive the resource in the account of a private bank.

In this sense, people who have not made the change of card, can know the place, date and time to collect the new plastic, through the official page of the Secretary of Well-being https://www.gob.mx/ wellness or contacting the Wellness Line 800-639-42-64.