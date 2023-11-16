Measure includes candidates who had logistical problems or infectious diseases

The deadline for submitting requests for reapplication of the Enem (National High School Examination) 2023 by candidates who had logistical or health problems – infectious diseases – ends on Friday (17.Nov.2023). The request must be submitted via Participant Page.

People who did not attend the exam because they were located at a distance greater than 30 kilometers from the informed residence can also make the request. The tests will be reapplied on December 12th and 13th.

According to the Ministry of Education, among the logistical problems that make it possible to retake tests are some linked to compromised infrastructure (such as natural disasters); lack of electricity at the site (if it compromises the visibility of the event); failure in the electronic device provided to the participant and error in the test application procedure, if it causes proven harm to the candidate.

The infectious diseases that allow the test to be reapplied are: covid-19, tuberculosis, whooping cough, diphtheria, invasive disease caused by Haemophilus influenza, meningococcal disease and other meningitis, smallpox; human influenza A and B, wild poliovirus poliomyelitis, measles, rubella and chickenpox.

Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) says that “in cases of infectious diseases, requests for reapplication must be accompanied by supporting documents, which will be analyzed by Inep individually”.

In cases of absence due to logistical problems, Inep will evaluate the requests, according to the complications recorded.

To request the exam to be reapplied, the candidate must access the Participant Page and present a document proving the need. The data entered in the order cannot be changed after shipping.

With information from Brazil Agency