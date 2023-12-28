The government's objective at the beginning of the year was to raise up to R$35 billion with the program, but the amount will hardly be achieved

O Zero Litigation, a program launched by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) that gives discounts to people and companies that have debts with the federal government, ends this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023). The government's objective at the beginning of the year was to raise up to R$35 billion with the program, but the amount is unlikely to be achieved. The project has already been postponed 3 times.

The initiative has the following benefits:

individuals, micro and small companies with debt of up to R$78,120 (equivalent to 60 minimum wages) – discount of up to 50% on the debt amount;