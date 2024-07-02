Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/01/2024 – 21:21

Companies in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the floods in May will have until July 12 to register for the Emergency Financial Support Program for affected workers. The deadline was set to end on June 26, but the Ministry of Labor and Employment decided to extend the period to allow for greater participation.

According to Minister Luiz Marinho, 700 new companies applied to join the federal program this Monday (1st). The total has now reached 16.6 thousand companies, covering around 220 thousand workers.

“You, the business owner, who intends to join, if you didn’t do so in the first stage, can do so now to benefit your workers with the compensation they will have to offer,” said Marinho in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilfrom the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC).

The emergency program consists of the payment of two installments of R$1,412 each, which will be paid in the months of July and August. In return, companies will not be able to fire these workers for a period of four months, except in the case of a resignation request.

Companies must join the program on the Emprega Brasil Portal, from the Ministry of Labor and Employment, in the employer version. Access must be done by logging into the federal government’s digital services portal Gov.br by the end of the day.

Domestic employees

Domestic workers whose homes or the homes where they work have been hit by flooding can also apply for the benefit of two minimum wages. In this case, the request can be made directly by the employee, through the Digital Work Card application or through the Employ Brazil Portal – Worker, until July 26th.

“Domestic workers must be registered with a signed employment contract and it is equally important that the worker’s residence is in the affected area as is the employer’s,” explained Marinho.

Those who join by today will receive the benefit on July 8. If they join by July 5, payment will be made on July 15; if they join by July 12, they will receive it on July 22. If they join after July 13, employees will receive the first installment along with the second installment on August 5.

The payment will be made by Caixa, which will identify whether the worker already has a checking or savings account at the bank to automatically make the payment, without having to go to a branch. In the case of beneficiaries who do not have a bank account, a Caixa Tem Savings Account will be opened automatically by the bank, and the transaction can be made through the Caixa Tem app.