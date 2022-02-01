The European football transfer market has come to an end and there was a lot of news on the last day.
We’ve picked the top 10 transfers that were confirmed on Deadline Day.
The best player in South American football in 2021. Manchester City secured the striker from River and will stay in Argentina on loan until July (can be extended until December). They paid 17 million euros and there may be 1.5 more if they achieve goals.
The jewel of Uruguayan football is going to La Liga to play for Granada. They sold 50% of the pass for 4 million euros.
The new richest club in the world could not be left out and was reinforced to improve the defense. Matt Target was one of the players presented, for the team that fights not to be relegated.
Donny Van de Beek did not perform as expected at Manchester United and will seek to relaunch his career at Everton. He arrives on loan until the end of the season.
Bryan Gil is one of the promises of Spanish football and was transferred to Valencia to seek continuity.
Denis Zakaria signed for Juventus. A player with a lot of discipline and who will contribute to the balance.
Giovani Lo Celso was not taken into account by Antonio Conte and will seek to win minutes at Villarreal. Important news for the Argentina team, thinking that he is a starter in Scaloni’s team.
Jovane Cabral arrived on loan to Lazio from Sporting Cristal. It was a loan with a purchase option.
Rodrigo Bentancur will continue his career at Tottenham. New European experience for the Uruguayan midfielder.
Not all the signings were footballers: Frank Lampard was announced as Everton’s new manager and it will be the third experience of his career.
#Deadline #Day #important #news #day #European #football #transfer #market
Leave a Reply