The winter transfer period is over. On Deadline Day a lot happened again at home and abroad, with the failure of a transfer for Couhaib Driouech as the main topic of discussion. Ajax managed to keep Chuba Akpom on board, while Sydney van Hooijdonk found a new club at the second level in England. Read all the news from February 1 in our live blog below and view the overview of all transfers from the eighteen Premier League clubs over the past month here.

