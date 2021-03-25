Deadline Day in the NBA



New clubs for Wagner, Hartenstein and Theis



Cologne According to US media, the German national basketball players Moritz Wagner, Isaiah Hartenstein and Daniel Theis are about to switch to another NBA team.

Three German national basketball players around Daniel Theis have apparently been transferred to new NBA teams shortly before the end of the transition period. According to an ESPN report, Center Theis is switching from the Boston Celtics to the Chicago Bulls, in return Moritz Wagner is being traded to the Celtics. According to US media reports, Power Forward Wagner had previously been passed on to Illinois by his previous club, Washington Wizards.

Isaiah Hartenstein will also play for a new team in the future. The Denver Nuggets allegedly gave the 22-year-old to the Cleveland Cavaliers after less than four months. Official notifications about the barter deals are still pending.

Theis has been under contract with the Celtics since 2017, and this season he has an average of 9.5 points per game. The 28-year-old had previously played for the former German series champion Brose Bamberg. Last season he had advanced to the conference finals with the record champions.

Wagner played for Washington for the last one and a half seasons, before the 23-year-old had worn the Los Angeles Lakers jersey alongside superstar LeBron James. The Bulls are now his third stop in the strongest basketball league in the world.

Hartenstein had gone to Colorado in December after two years with the Houston Rockets. In 30 missions, he averaged 3.5 points and 9.1 minutes of deployment time. After the 2017 draft (43rd pick), the 2.13 m tall “Big Man” initially played for the Rockets farm team Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

