A series of powerful earthquakes, with two very powerful ones, struck the border area between Turkey and Syria. According to official figures, these have already left more than 5,000 dead and around 25,000 injured in the two countries, in addition to thousands of destroyed buildings.

(Also: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: the keys to sizing the enormous tragedy)

The first major shock, recorded early Monday morning, reached magnitude 7.8 and was felt as far as Lebanon, Cyprus and northern Iraq. The second earthquake reached a magnitude of 7.5, and was recorded hours later, around noon.

(Keep reading: These are the 20 most dangerous countries to travel to in 2023)

With this balance of fatalities, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) could be up to eight times higher, those of Turkey and Syria this Monday become one of the deadliest telluric movements of recent times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decreed a state of emergency for a period of three months in the ten southeastern provinces hit by the quake.

(See also: Double earthquakes? The rare phenomenon that would have occurred in Turkey and Syria)

Based on the maps of the affected area, a person in charge of the World Health Organization (WHO), Adelheid Marschang, indicated that “23 million people are exposed” to the consequences of the earthquake, “including five million vulnerable people.” “It’s a race against time,” warned the director general of the institution, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Sometimes with bare hands, rescuers continued the dramatic search for survivors through the night, braving cold, rain or snow and the risk of further landslides. Bad weather conditions in the Anatolian region complicate rescue efforts and cloud the prospects for survivors, that are heated in tents or next to improvised bonfires.

(Also: Video: Bird songs alert people moments before earthquake in Turkey)

What have been the other lethal earthquakes of the 21st century? Next, the telluric movements that have left a balance of victims of more than five thousand dead.

2001: Gujarat, India

The 2001 Gujarat earthquake occurred on January 26, the 51st Republic Day of India. The epicenter of the quake, measuring 7.9 magnitude and lasting about two minutes, was located in the Bhachau taluka, Kutch district.

According to official records, the earthquake caused between 30,000 and 35,000 deaths, as well as some 167,000 injuries and the destruction of nearly 400,000 homes.

(You can read: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: they find a footballer alive in the rubble)

2003: Bam, Iran

A devastating earthquake struck the heart of the historic city of Bam in southeastern Iran on December 26, 2003. In this tragedy, 26,271 people lost their lives. The tragedy was greater because the magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred at dawn, while the inhabitants were sleeping, and they did not have time to escape the collapse of their houses.

For the Iranian population, this earthquake was not only a human tragedy, but also a cultural one: shortly after the earthquake, it was found that it had destroyed 70% of the imposing citadel of Arg-e Bam, the largest fortress in the world built with adobe, which was erected in the 10th century, although its origins date back even to the 5th century BC. “With the earthquake we have lost thousands of citizens, as well as a piece of our history,” said then-president Mohammed Khatami.

(Keep reading: Some 23 million people are at risk after the earthquake, according to the WHO)

2004: Indian Ocean

In 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a series of devastating tidal waves that hit most of the coastlines of countries bordering that ocean, resulting in one of the biggest natural disasters of the 21st century.

Around 7:58 am on January 26 of that year, the Jakarta Geophysical Center recorded the earthquake off the northwest coast of Sumatra. And minutes later, around 8:17 am, waves of a tsunami over 30 meters high hit the coast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, killing some 170,000 people and destroying buildings and infrastructure. Sumatra was devastated.

The tsunami also affected Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives archipelago and even reached the east coast of Africa. According to the United States Geological Survey, A total of 229,866 people died in this unprecedented catastrophe.

(Also read: Woman gives birth amid the rubble, after devastating earthquake in Syria)

Image of Sentinelese shortly after the 2004 tsunami that hit the Indian Ocean. Somehow, they managed to withstand the natural disaster.

2005: Kashmir, between India and Pakistan

On October 8, 2005, at 8:50 am (local time), a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region of northern Pakistan and Kashmir. Its epicenter was located 19 kilometers northeast of Muzaffarabad.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, more than 87,350 people, including 19,000 children, lost their lives because of this earthquake, while another 138,000 were injured. The tragedy affected more than 500,000 families and 780,000 buildings, including 17,000 schools and large hospitals that suffered damage of varying magnitude.

(See also: Video: Turkish journalist continued to broadcast in the midst of the second earthquake)

Due to this earthquake, some 3.5 million people were left homeless and some 250,000 farm animals also died.

2006: Java, Indonesia

On May 27, 2006, at around 5:54 am (local time), on the island of Java, Indonesia, a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred, causing the death of 5,872 people.

The earthquake occurred near a volcano that kept the island under maximum alert for weeks and whose activity increased as a result of the telluric movement. At that time, the Red Cross estimated that about 200,000 citizens were displaced from their homes by the earthquake.

(We recommend: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: there are no reports of Colombian injuries or deaths)

2008: Sichuan, China

James Daniell of the Earthquake Report online site explains that, in terms of energy released, the 7.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the Chinese province of Sichuan on May 12, 2008 was not the largest on record, but the destruction it caused and the number of people affected made it a tragic event of seldom seen proportions.

The quake struck in the middle of the afternoon, when colleges and universities were operating as normal, people were returning to their desks after lunch, and the business day was in full swing. The movement lasted two minutes. The earthquake left 87,150 dead.

More than 200,000 people lost their lives in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Photo: Orlando Barria / EFE

2010: Haiti

Rarely has the world witnessed a tragedy of the magnitude of this earthquake in Haiti. On January 12, 2010, an earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale left Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, under rubble and with a balance that today is estimated at 300,000 dead and hundreds of thousands injured.

(See also: Photos: shocking before and after of several cities after earthquake in Turkey)

The tragedy was unprecedented. The infrastructure of the central government and local governments was completely collapsed. The terrible earthquake, the largest in the region in the last 200 years, left more than 1.5 million people homeless and caused a serious humanitarian crisis. In fact, in the first year after the quake, tropical storms and a cholera outbreak further aggravated the deteriorating situation, causing extensive damage and thousands more casualties.

2011: Japan

In 2011, Japan experienced a triple catastrophe. Everything, in a matter of days: a terrible earthquake, a devastating tsunami and the biggest nuclear accident in its history. The quake, which reached a magnitude of 9.0, was recorded on March 11 of that year. Hours later, as a result of that movement, a gigantic tsunami arose, whose waves, as tall as buildings, hit the northeastern coast.

This was followed by a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, which was inundated by the tsunami. The cores of three of the six reactors melted down, leaving entire cities uninhabitable for years due to radiation and forcing tens of thousands of people to leave.

The balance of victims due to the earthquake is estimated at 15,894, although due to the tsunami that figure increases to 18,500 dead or missing. This triple tragedy marked the Japanese forever.

(Keep reading: US says downing of Chinese spy balloon respected international law)

Photo: Yasuyoshi Shiba. AFP

2015: Nepal

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Nepal on April 25, 2015, in addition to claiming more than 8,898 lives and destroying half a million homes, went down in history for moving the highest mountain in the world. And it is that, according to a study by the National Institute of Cartography and Geology of China, andThe powerful movement displaced Everest three centimeters to the southwest.

Just over two weeks later, on May 12, a magnitude 7.3 aftershock struck, causing more casualties and more destruction. In total, more than 800,000 historical buildings and monuments were destroyed or damaged. According to experts, the damages and direct losses amounted to 7,000 million dollars.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING