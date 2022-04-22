Publishers Marvelous, XSEED Games And Marvelous Europetogether with the Japanese developer First Studioreveal the new to the world survival action game DEADCRAFT, game in which users must survive in a world infested with zombies and various dangers. This title will be released on May 19 up PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC Street Steambut a demo is already available for all platforms.

Below we offer a small introduction, followed by the announcement trailer and a gallery of images!

Overview Observe with wild amazement the protagonist Reid, half human and half zombie, cutting through enemies in search of the right revenge! Use his inhuman powers to repel enemies as you search the wasteland for answers to what happened to the only man he can trust. Build awesome new weaponry, conjure up curious concoctions, or even farm and harvest zombie soldiers to stand alongside Reid against whatever the apocalypse throws at him. It’s a dangerous world, and to stay alive Reid must make the most of the dead! DEADCRAFT is the brand new deadly and daring game from Marvelous First Studio, creators of DAEMON X MACHINA. As if a meteor hailstorm capable of reducing the earth to a barren desert weren’t bad enough, the devastation released a mysterious virus that raised the dead. Ravaged by the fire of heaven and the dead below, only a fraction of the human population remains, largely clustered in small outposts where power-hungry opportunists take advantage of the chaos. Though partly zombie, Reid, a rare survivor of exposure to the virus, is captured by the twisted Nebron, leader of the Ark. After escaping the torture table in the surrounding wasteland, Reid is determined to return to the city and demand apocalyptic justice. Features Raise the dead and stay alive – Plant fresh corpses (or just a combination of limbs) into the ground and give them proper care until they sprout into an undead army of infantry, sentries and more!

– Plant fresh corpses (or just a combination of limbs) into the ground and give them proper care until they sprout into an undead army of infantry, sentries and more! Scary crafting – Surviving the apocalypse sometimes means using whatever scraps you can find to create new weapons. Other times it means enlisting a loyal undead to help build and run an entire factory of grotesque machinery that churns out an unholy amalgamation of survival items.

– Surviving the apocalypse sometimes means using whatever scraps you can find to create new weapons. Other times it means enlisting a loyal undead to help build and run an entire factory of grotesque machinery that churns out an unholy amalgamation of survival items. Power of death-defying zombies – Reid’s zombie side gives him a powerful edge in combat, allowing him to protect himself from danger or chase away enemies like pesky midges. But as each devoured enemy pushes him closer to the zombie side of him, he’ll have to be careful to keep what little humanity he has left.

– Reid’s zombie side gives him a powerful edge in combat, allowing him to protect himself from danger or chase away enemies like pesky midges. But as each devoured enemy pushes him closer to the zombie side of him, he’ll have to be careful to keep what little humanity he has left. Become a Savior … or a Scourge – Help other survivors learn new recipes or skills. But if Reid is short on cash or supplies, pop into a club and grab the supplies… as long as he doesn’t mind becoming a wanted man.

DEADCRAFT Trailer

Source: Marvelous, XSEED Games, Marvelous Europe Street Gematsu