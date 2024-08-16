Have you ever imagined a sea where fish can’t breathe? Unfortunately, it’s not just an image, but a sad reality that is affecting the Gulf of the Mexico. Scientists are alarmed by the growth of the so-called “dead zone,” an area of ​​the seafloor devoid of oxygen that is suffocating aquatic life.

The extension of the dead zone

Imagine an area the size of the state of New Jersey where marine life cannot survive. That’s the current size of the dead zone in Gulf of Mexicowhich this year extends for approximately 6,705 square miles. This phenomenon is mainly caused by nutrient-rich waters from the Mississippi River, which promote excessive algae growth.

This isn’t the first time a large dead zone has occurred, but this year it reached the twelfth largest ever recorded in nearly four decades of monitoring. In 2017, the largest dead zone ever observed covered over 8,700 square miles. While we are not at record levels, the current size still exceeds the predictions made at the beginning of the summer.

The consequences for marine life

But what’s happening? Exactly in a dead zone? Algae, growing uncontrollably, block sunlight and, when they die, settle on the seabed consuming all the available oxygen. This leads to fish and other sea creatures to seek refuge elsewhere. And for those who they remainlife becomes a nightmare: their diets change, their growth and reproduction rates decrease, and their habitat shrinks. consequenceeven for us humans there are fewer resources, such as shrimp, to fish.

We can’t hide behind a finger: much of this situation is caused by us. Excess nutrients come from cities and farmsthey infiltrate into nearby waters such as the Mississippi and end up in the Gulf of Mexico. While dead zones can occur naturally, human intervention has certainly exacerbated the problem.

The Impact of Climate Change

And what about climate change? It’s only getting worse. A 2018 study found that the total area of ​​ocean dead zones is quadrupled from the 1950. Global warming, with the intensification of storms and increased rainfall, could further exacerbate the spread of these lifeless areas.

Measuring hypoxia (oxygen deficiency) in these areas is crucial to understanding the health of the oceans, especially in a climate in continuous evolution. “It is critical that we measure hypoxia in this region as an indicator of ocean health,” says Nicole LeBoeuf, administrator of the National Ocean Service of NOAA. This collection of long-term data helps decision makers modify their strategies to reduce the dead zone and manage impacts on resources coastal and community areas.

Not we can remain indifferent to this environmental emergency. It is time to act and do our part to reduce water pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change. Only together can we hope to bring life back in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. What can you do? Get informed, raise awareness and adopt sustainable behaviors. The sea needs us, now more than ever.