Dead Yuri Orlov, a Soviet human rights watchdog and one of the founders of the Helsinki Group, has died

The Helsinki Group closely monitored the Soviet Union’s compliance with the human rights clauses agreed at the 1975 Helsinki ETC meeting.

Known Soviet-born human rights activist, physicist Yuri Orlov is dead. The death of 96-year-old Orlov is told, among other things The New York Times. Orlov was known as the founder of the Helsinki Group in Moscow and the Amnesty Group in the Soviet Union.

Orlov died at his home in the United States, confirming his widow Sidney Orlov.

Yuri Orlov was born in 1924. He first developed into a communist and later a dissident who was sentenced to seven years in a labor camp in 1977 and then deported to Siberia for five years, The New York Times reports.

1986 The Soviet Union released him in exchange for prisoners and deported him.

Soviet Union Orlov joined the Communist Party during his studies, but later began to doubt the idea and its practical implementation. Doubts were reinforced when the Soviet Union suppressed the 1956 Hungarian uprising and was fired by the party.

He was founding the Soviet branch of Amnesty International in 1973 and later founded it Ludmila Alexeyeva with the Moscow Helsinki Group.

He later won the Nobel Peace Prize Andrei Sakharov The home-based group specialized in monitoring the Soviet Union’s compliance with the human rights clauses agreed at the Helsinki OSCE meeting.

“I asked Orlov why that Helsinki agreement is so important, it can’t even be compared to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Alexeyeva recalled in an interview with HS in 2015.

“He said the matter is quite different: this is an agreement, and there are outlined mechanisms by which the implementation of the agreement should be monitored. I agreed to join the group immediately. ”

Svetlana Alexeyeva died in 2018.

Read more: Putin went to leave roses on Lyudmila Alexeyeva’s coffin – human rights activist repeatedly criticizes the president’s actions for 18 years

Director of the Andrei Sakharov Foundation Scott Horton says in The New York Times that Orlov should be remembered as “one of the most important founders of the Russian human rights movement and one of the most important figures of the last century”.

The Moscow Helsinki Group was a role model for similar groups established in several other communist countries.