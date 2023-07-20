Dead | Yle: Juha Jokinen, well-known as a presenter and commentator on the sports channel, has died

Friday, July 21, 2023
July 20, 2023
Jokinen was 85 years old when he died.

Yleisradio Juha Jokinen, known as a longtime sports reporter and host of Urheiluruutu, has died, says Yle on their website.

Jokinen was 85 years old when he died. Yle says that he died of a sudden illness on the tennis court on Wednesday.

Jokinen started his career at Yleisradio in 1961. He explained, for example Tapio Korjusen Olympic gold in the javelin throw at the Seoul Games in 1988.

Jokinen worked at Yleisradio until 1993 and in his career covered things like tennis, formula 1 and Jukola’s message. He was one of the pioneers of TV sports commentary in Finland. He is also remembered as the anchor of Urheirurutu.

Jokinen has been awarded the Blue and White Voices of Sports recognition at the Sports Gala in 2014.

