Dead Writer-screenwriter and journalist Joan Didion has died at the age of 87

Over the years, Didion wrote both fiction, screenplays and drama and also worked as a journalist. His texts have been called pioneering.

American author-screenwriter Joan Didion has died Thursday at his home in New York, including a U.S. newspaper The New York Times says.

Didion died at the age of 87. He had Parkinson’s disease.

Perhaps Didion’s best-known book was published in 2005 A time of magical thinking. The book describes the time of Didion’s husband, the author John Gregory Dunnen, after a sudden death. The book has received a Pulitzer Prize.

Didion’s texts have been called pioneering. Among other things The Los Angeles Times “As a masterful writer and critic of society”.

In the late 1960s, Didion reported on hippie culture in Haight-Ashbury, San Francisco, a cult called the Manson family, and children on LSD trips. In the early 1980s, he traveled to El Salvador and wrote about the country’s bloody civil war.

He is said to be represented a “new journalism” mixed with fiction.

Three works have been translated from Didion: a novel The midday illusion (A Book of Common Prayer) in 1978 and two autobiographical works, A time of magical thinking (The Year of Magical Thinking) in 2007 and In the blue of the evenings (Blue Nights) 2012.

In 2013, Joan Didion received the National Humanities Medal from then-President Barack Obama, an award given to a person or group whose work has deepened their understanding of humanity.

