Dead | Writer Maryse Condé has died

The writer, born on the island of Guadeloupe, was known for his works dealing with colonialism.

French author Maryse Condé is dead. Among other things, the French tell about it Le Monde and the British media The Guardian and BBC.

Condé is considered one of the most distinguished authors of French-language literature.

Born in the French Caribbean, Condé was 90 years old when he died. Known for his works on colonialism and postcolonialism, he introduced African and Caribbean history to readers around the world through his books.

Condé's first work Hérémakhonon appeared in 1976, and his later well-known works included, among others Ségou: les Murailles de Terre (1984) and Hello, Tituba, Sorcière… Noire de Salem (1986).

During his career, Condé published a total of more than 20 novels, the last of which, The gospel of the new worldreleased in 2021.

Condé was the only winner of The New Academy Prize in Literature, or the so-called shadow Nobel, in 2018. At that time, the prize was awarded as a one-off instead of the Nobel Prize for Literature, because the Swedish Academy, which usually awards the Nobel, was in the middle of a crisis of credibility.

He received the French Legion of Honor in 2004 and was twice nominated for the Booker Prize.

Condé was born in 1934 on the island of Guadeloupe. He was the youngest of eight children. Condé studied at the Sorbonne University and lived in several West African countries during his life, such as Senegal and Ghana.

She divorced her first husband in 1981 and later married her British translator. They lived for more than two decades in the United States, where Condé was a professor of French literature at Columbia University. He had four children.

Read more: Maryse Condé, a writer with a Caribbean background, won the Shadow Nobel