Friday, January 13, 2023
Dead | World shooting champion Jorge Ballesteros is dead – found badly wounded in his car

January 12, 2023
in World Europe
Jorge Ballesteros, who won the Practical shooting world championship, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Spanish shooter Jorge Ballesteros is dead, says the Spanish ABC and the Spanish Shooting Federation, among others.

On Monday, Ballesteros was found badly wounded in his car parked in the yard of a shopping center in Madrid. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Ballesteros was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

President of the Spanish Shooting Association Miguel Francés extended his condolences to the Ballesteros family. According to him, Ballesteros was a great athlete and an exceptional person.

Ballesteros had a wife and two children.

Ballesteros won the practical shooting world championship with a pistol in 2017. In addition, he managed to win three European championships in his career.

The 39-year-old shooter won a total of 17 Spanish championships.

According to the Finnish Shooting Association, the practical competition consists of various parts that vary from competition to competition, which test the shooter’s shooting and weapon handling skills.

