Dead World-famous Russian bass Yevgeny Nesterenko has died of covid-19 disease – the singer had a close relationship with Finland

Jevgeni Nesterenko’s strong connection to Finland was reflected in repeated visits as an artist, pedagogue and judge of the Mirjam Helin singing competition.

Legendary Russian bass and singing teacher Yevgeny Nesterenko died on March 20 of coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease in his hometown of Vienna. He was 83 years old, born in Moscow on January 8, 1938.

Nesterenko first considered a career as a civil engineer or architect, but in the end singing studies were of most interest. After graduating from the conservatory, he received a place at the Kirov Opera in Leningrad (now again known historically as the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg).

After winning the Fourth Tchaikovsky Singing Competition in Moscow, he rose to the soloist of the Bolshoi Theater in 1971 and gradually established himself as the number one bassist in the Soviet Union.

Nesterenko played bass and bass baritone roles as well as some baritone roles. Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov had his business cards, as well as other major Russian roles, but he also shone Mozartin, Verdin and Russian romances.

Dmitry Shostakovich dedicated to him one of his last masterpieces, To the poetry of the song series Michelangelo.

International the breakthrough came with visits by the Bolshoi Theater to Milan’s La Scala in 1973. He was soon admitted to the West even without Bolshoi tours.

In an interview with HS in 1981, he was a music journalist Seppo Heikinheimo even called him a “creditor of his country’s government,” because he could perform in the great opera houses of the West from London to Vienna and New York for up to seven months a year.

Nesterenkon the sound was perhaps at its most luxurious in the 1970s and 1980s.

During numerous visits to Finland, the sound was noticeably dried up as the 1990s progressed, but musically he remained interesting, and the visits continued into the 21st century. He performed in Finland, for example, at the Savonlinna Opera Festival, lied concerts and as a soloist with Finnish orchestras.

During the peak years of his career, Nesterenko taught at the Moscow Conservatory from 1975 to 1993. Pedagogy became increasingly central when he taught in Vienna from 1993 onwards.

He also held master classes in Finland and contributed to the emergence of young talents on the jury of the international Mirjam Helin singing competition.