Dead | World champion Kyle Smaine, 31, has died – posting a video just hours before the avalanche

In addition to Kyle Smaine, one other person died in the accident. Three others caught in the path of the avalanche survived.

Freestyle skiing world champion Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche at the age of 31. It tells about it, among other things The Guardian.

Smaine died on Sunday in Japan when he and four other skiers hit the path of a large avalanche on Mount Norikura.

Three of those caught in the avalanche made it down the mountain, but according to local authorities, Smaine and another man were found dead. An avalanche warning was in effect in the area after heavy snowfall.

Smaine had traveled from his home in California to Japan’s Mount Norikura to shoot landing footage for a marketing campaign.

A professional calculator who took part in the fateful free-calculation trip Adam Ü told about tragic events For the Mountain Gazette. According to him, Sunday’s landings were supposed to be the last of the entire trip.

“We didn’t have any camera equipment with us, we just did it for fun,” Ü said.

Afternoon after the second descent, Smaine, Ü and a group of Austrian divers were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We saw it coming. We heard a rush and realized that it was a big avalanche. We started running, and then it hit us,” Ü described.

Ü said that he was buried in the snow about one and a half meters deep. The rescuers who arrived at the scene were able to dig him out after about 25 minutes. He escaped without serious injuries. Smaine was not so lucky.

Smaine had time to publish a lot of material from his trip on social media. In the caption of his last Instagram video, published on Sunday Finnish time, he praised the quality of Japan’s snow as incredible.

Smaine’s last publication has been filled with numerous condolences.

“I wish we had more time to ski in recent years. Thank you for always being full of positive energy, Kyle,” Olympic champion in freestyle skiing Joss Christensen wrote.

The highlight of Kyle Smaine’s competitive career was the halfpipe world championship at the 2015 World Championships.