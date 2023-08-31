The last post by Michel Zanera, one of the five workers hit by the train in Brandizzo

Dead workers, the last disturbing post of one of the workers

A few hours before the dramatic accident in Brandizzo, one of the deceased workers, Michael Zanera, a 34-year-old from Vercelli, he had posted on his Instagram profile an image in the light of the facts which is now disturbing. The photo shows a rail on which the man is working, and the welding takes the form of a cross. Zanera’s comment, written above the photo: “It’s the first time it has happened to me that while I’m tying the rail the crucifix came out. God wants to tell me something definitely, although I call him every day lately because it’s not a good time for me”.

Train hits workers: Ivrea prosecutor opens file

Ivrea prosecutor’s office opened a file for manslaughter train wreck and multiple manslaughter regarding the accident at work last night at the Brandizzo station, on the Turin-Milan railway line, in which five workers died, run over by a passing train. At the moment the file is in charge of unknown persons.

The mayor of Brandizzo: “Accident due to a communication error”

“From news I received from the workers present, there seems to have been a communication problem between the team present on site and whoever was supposed to coordinate the work. But the judiciary will clarify what happened”. Thus the mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni, regarding the tragedy of last night near the railway station, where five workers lost their lives. “Today our thoughts go to the families of the children involved – adds the mayor – this is a tragedy for our entire community”.

