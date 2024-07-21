Home page World

On Sunday, the lifeless body of a woman was discovered at a ferry dock in Rostock. Her identity is still unknown – the police are investigating.

Rostock – A passerby made a terrible discovery on Sunday morning (July 21) at around 9 a.m.: A lifeless person was floating in the water near the Kabutzenhof ferry dock. The man immediately called the emergency services and the water police retrieved the body from the water.

Dead body washed up in Rostock: Autopsy to determine whether it was an accident or a crime

However, an emergency doctor who was called to the scene could only confirm the person’s death. According to Picture The police confirmed that the body was a woman. The deceased was wearing swimwear and her identity could not be determined on site. An autopsy will now determine whether the woman drowned or whether a crime was committed.

As part of the efforts to clarify the identity of the deceased, interviews were also carried out with people working nearby. However, without success. “Nobody missed anyone or noticed anything left behind,” the Baltic Sea Newspaper a spokesman for the water police.

Identity of the dead woman still unknown – but there is a potentially promising lead

Another promising lead could be that of the Baltic Sea Newspaper reported. City cleaning workers are said to have found objects nearby early in the morning. These could “possibly allow conclusions to be drawn about the identity,” said the police spokesman. (sp)