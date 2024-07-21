Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Press Split

A passerby discovered a lifeless person in the water near the Kabutzenhof ferry dock in Rostock on Sunday morning. (Symbolic image) © Frank Hormann/Fotoagentur Nordlicht/IMAGO

On Sunday, the lifeless body of a woman was discovered at a ferry dock in Rostock. Her identity is still unknown – the police are investigating.

Update from July 21, 4:35 p.m.: The police have released initial information about the identity of the dead woman who was found in the water near the Kabutzenhof ferry dock on Sunday morning. She is a Chilean citizen with permanent residence in Rostock.

Identification was made possible by “clothing items that were found”. These could be the items that were seized by the city cleaning service during cleaning work in the early hours of the morning. The police were unable to provide any information about the circumstances of the accident, but stated that they do not currently suspect that a crime had been committed.

Update from July 21, 3:13 p.m.: As part of the investigation, it is also being examined whether the deceased may have been partying in the nearby MAU Club on Sunday night. The “Pride Night” was taking place there at the time, which ended the CSD program. According to Picture Some of the partygoers may have jumped into the water – one of them did not resurface.

Dead woman washed up on ferry dock – she was only wearing swimwear

Original report from July 21: Rostock – A passerby made a terrible discovery on Sunday morning (July 21) at around 9 a.m.: A lifeless person was floating in the water near the Kabutzenhof ferry dock. The man immediately called the emergency services and the water police retrieved the body from the water.

Dead body washed up in Rostock: Autopsy to determine whether it was an accident or a crime

However, an emergency doctor who was called to the scene could only confirm the person’s death. According to Picture The police confirmed that the body was a woman. The deceased was wearing swimwear and her identity could not be determined on site. An autopsy will now determine whether the woman drowned or whether a crime was committed.

As part of the efforts to clarify the identity of the deceased, interviews were also carried out with people working nearby. However, without success. “Nobody missed anyone or noticed anything left behind,” the Baltic Sea Newspaper a spokesman for the water police.

Identity of the dead woman still unknown – but there is a potentially promising lead

Another promising lead could be that of the Baltic Sea Newspaper reported. City cleaning workers are said to have found objects nearby early in the morning. These could “possibly allow conclusions to be drawn about the identity,” said the police spokesman. (sp)