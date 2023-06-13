Diego Sousai

Mourners at an Ecuadorian wake were left stunned after a ‘dead’ relative began banging inside her coffin. Bella Montoya, 76, regained consciousness during the vigil, held in the city of Babahoyo, Ecuador.

Incredible video shows doctors tending to Montoya after her loved ones realized she was still alive. She can clearly be seen breathing as she is removed from the coffin and placed on a gurney.

“His left hand was hitting the side of the casket and it was shaking,” Montoya’s son, Gilbert Balberán, told local media, according to Jam Press.

Balberán claims the wake was held just four hours after Montoya was pronounced dead, with a coroner even providing him with a death certificate.

The cause of death was recorded as cardiorespiratory arrest.

According to Balberán, the cardiac arrest caused her to suffer from catalepsy – a trance-like state marked by rigidity of the body, decreased sensitivity to pain and slower bodily functions such as breathing.

As a result, hospital staff allegedly believed she had passed away.

Montoya is now being treated at the same hospital that declared her dead, and her son says she is in stable condition.

“My mother is on oxygen. Her heart is stable,” she stated. “The doctor squeezed her hand and she reacted. They tell me that’s a good sign because it means she’s reacting slowly.”

“Now, I only ask that my mother’s health improves,” he added. “I want her alive and by my side.”

While Balberán described the event as a “miracle from God”, he says he is “coming to terms with what happened”.

Ecuador’s Ministry of Health assigned a technical team to investigate why a death certificate was stamped erroneously.

However, this is not the first time that a person has decided to be alive at his own funeral.

Last year, relatives of a 3-year-old Mexican girl were stunned when they noticed her coffin’s glass window fog up at a funeral.

