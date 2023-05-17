Home page World

Martina Lippl

A storm front moves over Italy. Floods claim at least three dead, several people are missing. The news ticker.

Update from May 17, 10 a.m: The storm situation in Italy continues. The Emilia Romagna region in particular has been hit by severe flooding.

At least three people died, including a woman from Germany. The body was therefore found on the beach in Cesenatico on Wednesday morning. This is reported by several Italian media unanimously. Masses of water probably washed the woman’s body onto the beach.

First report from May 17, 2023: Rome – Civil defense had already warned of severe storms with floods and landslides in Italy on Monday. In Emilia Romagna and Marche there is now a state of emergency. The situation is developing dynamically, the situation is getting worse: three people have died and at least four are currently missing. Hundreds were evacuated. More storms are announced.

Severe weather in Italy causes dramatic flooding

Severe storms have been hitting Emilia Romagna and Marche since Tuesday. The areas around Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and Bologna are affected by flooding. The Italian fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco is in constant use.

In the town of Cesena, the Savio River burst its banks. The forces rescued people who were stuck on the roofs of their houses. Drivers trapped in the water have to be extricated from their vehicles. In the town of Cesena, the Savio River burst its banks. Rescuers rescue dozens of people stuck on the roofs of their homes. A family with two small children had to be evacuated from their home in Forlì.

Severe weather in Italy: In the city of Cesena, the Savio river burst its banks after extreme rainfall, streets along the river are under water. © Bernd March / dpa

Floods also in Croatia

After days of rain, flooding has wreaked havoc in parts of Croatia. The Una, a tributary of the Sava, had burst its banks. Civil defense and volunteers built sandbag dams. The authorities in the 2,700-inhabitant community declared a state of emergency.

There were also floods in the small town of Obrovac near Zadar in the Dalmatian hinterland. The old town there was already flooded on Monday after the Zrmanja river burst its banks. The water level dropped again there on Tuesday, according to media reports. More rain is also forecast for the next few days. (ml/dpa)