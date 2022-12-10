Home page World

The police cordoned off the Altmarktgalerie in Dresden after a hostage-taking. © Jörg Schurig/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Confusing situation in downtown Dresden: the police report a hostage situation. A dead woman was found in Dresden-Prohlis.

Dresden – The police found a dead woman in an apartment building in Dresden-Prohlis. The homicide is related to the operation in downtown Dresden, the police said on Saturday. The suspect is the woman’s 40-year-old German son.

The police initially did not want to confirm media reports that a person was shot dead in the downtown shopping center. The situation is still very confusing, said a spokesman for the German Press Agency.

The police asked because of the kidnapping to avoid downtown Dresden. The area around the Altmarkt-Galerie is cordoned off.

Due to the police operation, there are also traffic restrictions. The local public transport of the Dresden transport company is also affected.

The Altmarkt-Galerie is a shopping center in downtown Dresden. It is named after Dresden’s Altmarkt, where the building is located. dpa