Dhe hostage-taking in Dresden is over. The perpetrator was caught and injured, the police said on Saturday. The hostages were unharmed.
The area around the Altmarkt-Galerie shopping center was affected. The hostage-taker is said to have holed himself up in a room in Dresden’s Altmarkt-Galerie on Saturday.
In this context, the shopping center and adjacent areas were evacuated. The famous Striezelmarkt will also remain closed.
Around 7:20 a.m., the police in Dresden-Prohlis also found a dead woman in an apartment building.
The homicide is related to the operation in downtown Dresden, the police said. The suspect is the woman’s 40-year-old son.
The police initially did not want to confirm media reports that a person was shot dead in the shopping center.
The area around the Altmarkt-Galerie is cordoned off.
Due to the police operation, there are also traffic restrictions. The local public transport of the Dresden transport company is also affected.
The Altmarkt-Galerie is a shopping center in downtown Dresden. It is named after Dresden’s Altmarkt, where the building is located.
