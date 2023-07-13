Home page World

Scary find on the banks of the Danube: shot wolf washed ashore near Tulln (Austria). © Bahnmüller/imago/ State Police Headquarters Lower Austria/Montage

A creepy incident caused horror in Austria: a dead wolf was discovered by walkers on the banks of the Danube. The carcass shows clear traces.

Tulln – Walkers couldn’t believe their eyes late Tuesday evening when they spotted a carcass on the north bank of the Danube opposite the town of Tulln between Wachau and Vienna, Austria. Apparently it was a dead wolf. The walkers called the police, who recovered the dead animal from the water.

Austria: Dead wolf dissected by order of the public prosecutor’s office – result is available

“After a more detailed examination of the dead animal, it was determined that on the one hand it could be a wolf and on the other hand the animal had an entry and an exit wound, which is why the carcass was secured,” says a press release from the Lower Austrian police. The public prosecutor’s office in St. Pölten ordered an examination of the animal’s body.

Dead wolf in the Danube: police give details of the cause of death – “aimed shot”

The preliminary result of the investigation on Wednesday was: “It was found that the approximately 2-year-old male wolf was killed with a targeted shot (probably with ammunition used for hunting) and then disposed of in the Danube,” said the police further. The investigation is now being conducted by the State Criminal Police Office. From a criminal point of view, there is “deliberate damage to an animal and plant population”, for which there is a risk of imprisonment of up to two years, reports the ORF.

The banks of the Danube in Tulln: the dead wolf washed ashore here. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Bildverlag Bahnmüller

Wolves in Austria: Only hunters are allowed to shoot the predator in exceptional cases

In Lower Austria, hunters have been allowed to scare or shoot wolves since April. Warning shots may be fired if a wolf comes within 100 meters of humans in settlements or repeatedly visits food sources in a settlement. In the Waldviertel north of the Danube there had been several sightings of wolves, including in settlements, which caused an uproar. In Carinthia, a police helicopter rescued two hikers from the mountain at night. The two women had made an emergency call for fear of a wolf.

Several wolves have already been released for shooting in Austria. The first wolf was legally shot in Salzburg’s Pinzgau on Saturday. In Tyrol, seven wolves have already been released for shooting – but so far none of the animals have been killed. In Carinthia

