Dead | William Friedkin, who directed The Exorcist, has died

From movies Tough men and Exorcist a well-known American film director William Friedkin has died at the age of 87, reports news agency AFP. Friedkin died Monday in Los Angeles.

Cause of death was heart failure and pneumonia, his wife Sherry Lansing tells For The Hollywood Reporter and For The New York Times. Friedkin died at his home in Bel Air, he said.

Friedkin has been suffering from health problems in recent years, an AFP source said Stephen Galloway did not elaborate on the news agency. According to Galloway, Friedkin had been working until weeks ago, but his health had deteriorated.

Friedkin has won an Academy Award for directing an action thriller Tough men (1971). Hard-nosed men received a total of five Oscars.

Many remember Friedkin’s classic horror film Exorcist (1973) as director. Exorcist also received no less than ten Oscar nominations. which also produced two Oscars.

After very successful films, Friedkin’s career began to decline. He still had some success, but no more hits like Exorcist and Tough men were.

Friedkin was married four times and has two sons.

His last remaining film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial premieres this year at the Venice Film Festival.