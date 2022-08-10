Dead | When Olli Åhvenlahti’s phone started ringing, he knew without answering that his friend had left – Musicians remember Vesa-Matti Loir

Olli Ahvenlahti says that he sat at Loir’s place in Tapiola three times during the spring, most recently at the end of May.

On Wednesday dead Vesa-Matti Loiria is widely remembered in cultural circles.

Olli Åvenlahti is a well-known pianist and composer, former Yleisradio conductor and a long-time contributor to Finnish jazz music.

The general public also knows him from television humor: in the 1980s, Åhvenlahti appeared Speed ​​Show– and Vesku Show series, the sketch character played by Loir as Jean-Pierre Kusela’s background pianist Puppe. Especially performed by the duo Laughing Tramp -song became a huge hit in 1986.

However, the cooperation between Åland and Loir was much more than the Kusela-Puppe duo. They collaborated closely from the beginning of the 1970s to the turn of the 1990s: Åvenlahti accompanied Loir on numerous records and concerts and composed songs for him. They were close friends until the end, a total of 50 years.

Åhvenlahti tells how on Wednesday his phone suddenly started ringing – and that he already realized what had happened.

“That now Vesku has left.”

He says that he knew about Loir’s serious illness right from the beginning of the year, after the doctor gave the diagnosis.

“Vesku then called me from the hospital and told me that this is the situation now.”

Ávenlahti says that after that, he stayed at Loir’s place in Tapiola three times during the spring, most recently at the end of May.

“We just sat, talked about life and friendship and the work done. And we listened to all the music that we had once made together.”

Loiri had already graduated as an actor and was attached to the Helsinki City Theater when he and Ahvenlahti met for the first time.

“Vesku was also very interested in music and had many contacts with musicians. He went a lot, for example, to jazz nights at the well-known clubs of the time, Natsa and Vanha. In these patterns, through many people and twists and turns, our paths met and we got to know each other.”

Soon at the beginning of the 70s, Loir became a popular singer who was already recording and performing. Åvenlahti initially became Loir’s regular accompanist at gigs and their first album together was Vesku from Helismaa (1977).

For the stem could fit like that The Laughing Tramp such humor as serious, extremely ambitious art – a good example of the latter is the 1984 Glass bead game-a jazz album whose lyrics are based on the author Hermann Hesse to the texts. Hesse was one of Loir’s favorite writers. Åvenlahti composed all the songs on the album.

According to Åhvenlahti, what characterized Loir as a musician was how quickly he was able to absorb new things.

“To jump into new material and embrace it. And even though Vesku had many different loves, not many people know how much of a jazz digger he was. He knew a lot about both old bepop and mainstream jazz.”

And what kind of person did Loiri remember in Åland as a person and a friend?

Avenlahti brings up one concrete memory: when Loiri took him in the early 70’s to the then new and fine industrial restaurant Varras.

“There, we talked about music and what all our cooperation should include. After the meal, we had a little beer, maybe even wine, and Vesku introduced me to the first coffee and cognac of my life. That ‘in the end we definitely take coffee and cognac and one cigarette’. It certainly wasn’t the last coffee and cognac for us – and still, when someone mentions coffee and cognac, the first thing that comes to mind is Vesa-Matti Loiri.”

“We also talked about this funny little memory at our last meeting in May. Veskua laughed, he also remembered our Varras session. And in honor of that, one more brandy was taken. The circle closed.

Musician and actor Olavi Uusivirta remembers Loir fondly. He never met Loir face to face, but feels great respect for the entertainer.

“Loiri was already a great role model for me as a child. I also wanted to cherish the image I had of him since I was a child. As I never met him, that image of him has remained partly unbroken, unbroken and untouched. We don’t have any memories in common, but it was a great honor to make songs for him,” says Uusivirta.

Loirin colleague Kristina Halkola heard about Loir’s death on the phone.

“I can’t say anything other than that he was an insanely wonderful person and enormously talented,” says Halkola.

According to Halkola, Loir had a special versatility as an actress. Loiri and Halkola studied at the Theater Academy at the same time.

“He was every Finn’s own Uuno Turhapuro, but at the same time he also played serious roles. The wide scope has been great.”

Musician Toni Wirtanen met Vesa-Matti Loir Only life – during the filming of the third season of the series in 2014.

“I was very excited about the meeting, because I grew up with Uuno Turhapuri and have always known him. He was an iconic figure for me,” says Wirtanen.

However, the excitement was pointless, and the first meeting with Loir remained a strong memory in Wirtase’s mind.

“It’s very rare to meet a person who radiates such great warmth and an atmosphere of acceptance.”

“After that meeting, I realized that a person’s human greatness can be measured by how good he makes the people around him feel. Loiri was not only a great artist, but also a human greatness.”

Wirtanen says that it was a great privilege to be able to sit at the same table with Loir for four to five hours for ten days, which the filming in Satulinna lasted.

“He was an extremely good companion and full of stories.”

Vesa-Matti Loiri and Toni Wirtanen hugged at the Vain Elämää concert at the Helsinki Arena in December 2014.

Also Kimmo Laiho i.e. rap artist Elastic attended the same Only life -season and says that the biggest thing for him in making the program was that Vesa-Matti Loiri was part of the lineup.

After filming, the younger colleagues always stayed to sit, ask questions and listen to Loir’s stories.

“No one could wait to go to sleep if Vesku was still watching,” Elastinen says.

“Even though he was much older than us, he was completely on the same wavelength as twenty-somethings. He was a cool guy, a real flapper, not an old man.”

Loir had enough stories and he could start his story from the 1970s. At times it was difficult for Elastinen and the other participants to even understand the scale of Loir’s memories and the huge number of experiences.

To Elastiselle Loiri was even some kind of spirit world being, whose aura was so strong that she was noticed even if she was sitting alone in the far corner of the room.

“Vesku knew how to put life into words beautifully and talk about diips.”

Only life – program, Elastinen and Loiri bumped into each other every now and then and even called each other.

A couple of years ago, Elastinen’s phone rang at midnight. At the other end of the line were Loiri and Samuli Edelmannwho spent time at Loir’s cottage and made “love calls” to their friends.

“I remembered it. Perhaps what I learned from Vesku is that you have to tell people how important they are while they are still alive.”

Vocalist and actor Paula Vesala says that he became friends with Loir while working. Vesala and Loiri released several songs together, and Vesala was also involved Only life – program in the same production season.

“We had time to say goodbye and talk about everything. This was not a surprise, so we had time to say everything,” Vesala describes.

Like many others who knew Loir personally, Vesala also emphasizes Loir’s closeness to people.

“His ability to encourage younger creators and to see skill and opportunity in everyone, regardless of age and gender, was so extraordinary. He never magnified himself, but always saw what he valued in others,” says Vesala.

“When I started composing, Vesku was one of the first who, based on the songs and the work, wanted to start recording them. I sent him a song There was no silencewhere our cooperation started”.